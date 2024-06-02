Moment newly-wed couple return from honeymoon to find home ‘wrecked’ by pranksters in crazy footage
Crazy video footage shows the moment a newly-wed couple returned from their honeymoon to find their home had been ‘wrecked’ by pranksters.
Brooke Rentsch, and her husband, Duncan, both 21, travelled back from a relaxing two week break in Bali to discover their house had been turned upside down by relatives playing a prank.
Duncan's brother, Cooper, 17, and his cousins had let themselves into their home and had wrapped their Mazda CX5 car in cling film. Their light switches and door handles were covered in Vaseline and their pillowcases were filled with cheese popcorn. The culprits had even streaked toilet paper all over the house and left cups of water all over the two bathroom floors.
When one of Duncan's cousins involved in the prank was on his honeymoon, Brooke and Duncan sneaked through a rooftop skylight to get their revenge. After dumping the streaks of toilet roll and filling up cups of water, the couple unscrewed their furniture and froze their cutlery.
Brooke said the prank is a family tradition, with Duncan’s parents having done the same thing when they got married. The prank war shows no sign of ending anytime soon, with the couple confirming that another wedding is on the horizon.
