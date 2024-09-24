Hilarious video shows grandmother being tackled to ground by her dog after getting in way during game of fetch
Footage shows the hilarious moment a grandmother was tackled to the ground by her ball-obsessed dog after getting in the way during a game of fetch.
When Debra Martin, 54, entered her back garden to throw out some rubbish, she found her one-year-old golden retriever speeding towards her to catch a ball hurled by her granddaughter Zoey, eight.
Upon impact, Debra was swept off her feet, landing on the patio. She also loses both sliders and one sock during the fall. The chaotic scene saw Debra’s cat, Milo, 12, jump onto the shed’s roof - away from the commotion.
Debra, from Kelty in Scotland, says she was left unscathed by the June collision and that both she and her family found the Ring Outdoor Camera footage funny.
She said: "Because I went down so hard, everybody thought I must have hurt myself but, other than hurting my pride, I was absolutely fine!
“I’d actually forgotten about the incident but suddenly remembered at a house party a few days later. I asked my son-in-law how far back I can go to find the footage and he said I should be able to retrieve all my videos. I went back through the footage for a few days and found it. Of course, everybody was in hysterics!”
