Whale pops up from sea as amazed schoolchildren erupt into chorus of cheers in heart-warming footage
Brilliant footage shows the moment a humpback whale popped up from the sea in front of a group of children on a school trip.
The children and teachers from St Lawrence Primary School and d'Auvergne School in Jersey spotted the whale as they travelled back from a day trip in Sark on July 1.
In the 15-second video recorded from their boat, a humpback whale is seen propelling itself out of the water and landing with a huge splash, as the amazed children erupt into a chorus of excited screams and cheers.
The video, which was posted to St Lawrence Primary School’s Facebook page, has received 136 reactions, 30 comments, 25 shares and has been played 9.3k times.
One Facebook user commented: “Wow! Lucky children! What an experience!”, with another adding, “Can’t believe how great this video is!!”. Another viewer commented: “Wow incredible, we went all the way to Alaska to see that!”
