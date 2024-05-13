A video report details how a mentally ill man was sentenced ‘indefinitely’ to a high security psychiatric hospital, after he stabbed an 87 year old man riding a mobility scooter.

The video includes a clip of the televised sentencing of Lee Byer, 45, along with some of the CCTV evidence from the day when he was psychotic and stabbed 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in August 2022.

The report, by Jonesia for ODN, explains how Byer, who had had a string of convictions, had been released from Wormwood Scrubs five days before the killing. Mental health reports found Byer was psychotic, hearing voices, and suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. In a video interview, Detective Inspector Laura Nelson tells ODN how Mr O’Halloran had been travelling home from Tesco when he encountered Byer, who attacked him, unprovoked, in an underpass in Greenford, west London. During a televised sentencing, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed a hospital order with restrictions to Byer, concluding: “You will be in a high security place for many years and then possibly go to a lower level of security. There is a possibility that you will remain in hospital for the rest of your life.”