Dramatic video shows a huge blaze engulfing several vehicles, believed to have been started deliberately.

This was the moment a number of vehicles went up in flames, after a huge ‘deliberate’ fire took hold on an industrial estate. A video taken at the scene, shared by St George's resident Ben Allen, shows a large fire in the yard of the trading estate. Thick smoke plumes can be seen billowing into the air, while multiple pops and bangs can be heard.