I always dress up and set the table for when my husband comes home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Camilla Do Rosario says dressing up and setting the table for when her husband arrives home has made her happier.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mum-of-two has said she always dresses up and sets the table ready for when her husband comes home, as it makes her feel good.

Camilla Do Rosario, 30, didn't always take "pride" in her appearance and said she slipped into a "depressive state" after struggling to conceive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla says her appearance didn't bother her husband, Timas Do Rosario, 30, but after welcoming their two girls, Bella, four, and Rosie, two - Camilla "found herself" again.

Camilla Do Rosario, 30, Timas Do Rosario, 30 and their two girls - Bella, 4, and Rosie, 2. | Camilla Do Rosario / SWNS

She now makes sure she is showered and dressed, has applied make-up, and has done the housework and cooking before Timas gets home from his job as a chef.

Camilla says she shares 50/50 housework and cooking with Timas - who cooks when she’s working.

Camilla is hoping to inspire others to look after themselves if it makes them feel better but says people online tell her she is doing "too much".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla, who works part time, from Colchester in Essex, said: "People say I'm a Stepford wife but I love that.

“I love the idea of my husband walking in and smelling dinner. There are beautiful flowers on the table. The candles are lit. I'll be wearing a pretty dress or I'll change before he comes home.

"He wouldn't care if he came home and I was in my pyjamas. It's so much more to do with my mental wellbeing."