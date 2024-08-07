This video More videos

You won’t believe what this disqualified driver says to police, as they arrest him following a dangerous pursuit on the motorway.

Shocking video (click to play above) shows the moment a disqualified driver gets out of his car after a police chase, and tells the officer “I wasn’t driving”.

‘How can I drive? I can’t move my leg’

After ramming police cars alongside him, Michael Murray, 47, was blocked by the officers on the motorway where he was arrested - but claimed he wasn’t the one driving. Near the end of the video, Murray is heard telling police that he “can’t drive because of his leg”. The disqualified driver, who was caught driving without insurance, adds: “How can I drive? I can’t move my leg.”

A 999 call was made at about 7.30pm on 25 October last year, reporting a suspected burglary in progress at a building site in Aqua Drive, Hampton Water, Peterborough. Although it turned out that nothing had been stolen, Murray was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, all of which he admitted in court.

Narrowly missed other cars

Traffic officers, from Cambridgeshire Police, who were nearby came bumper-to-bumper with Michael Murray, 47, and his 20-year-old passenger trying to leave the new-build housing site in a flatbed van. With having his path blocked, Murray reversed through the estate and used construction access routes to make his escape onto London Road.

Back-up units were called in as Murray was pursued through Yaxley where he swerved through traffic, drove on the wrong side of carriageways, through red traffic lights, and narrowly missed other drivers.

Dangerous driver sentenced

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (2 August) where he was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 20 months and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

PC Curtis Quirk, who investigated, said: “Murray has had several driving bans in the past and was on one at the time of this incident after being convicted of driving offences in April last year.