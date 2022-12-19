18 pictures from Moon & Stars Winterfest, Shoreham's winter music festival

There were 19 bands performing, including a number of young Shoreham Allstars bands, plus The Migraines and The Alibis. The aim of the Allstars collective is to give young people a platform to show and develop their skills and creativity in music and to support them while they learn. The giant marquee was decorated by The Scrap Space and Over the Moon ran drop-in crafting activities. Costs were covered through sponsorships, stall fees and donations. Everyone had a great time and you can still donate to the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/moonandstarsfest