18 pictures from Moon & Stars Winterfest, Shoreham's winter music festival
The new Moon & Stars Winterfest, Shoreham's winter music festival, brought music and crafts together on Coronation Green on Saturday. Organised by Original Allstars Music and Over the Moon following the success of their inaugural Moon and Stars Community Festival in the summer, the festival had a wintry vibe with a 'full to bursting' schedule of live music from local bands of all ages, stalls and activities and lots of good cheer.
There were 19 bands performing, including a number of young Shoreham Allstars bands, plus The Migraines and The Alibis. The aim of the Allstars collective is to give young people a platform to show and develop their skills and creativity in music and to support them while they learn. The giant marquee was decorated by The Scrap Space and Over the Moon ran drop-in crafting activities. Costs were covered through sponsorships, stall fees and donations. Everyone had a great time and you can still donate to the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/moonandstarsfest