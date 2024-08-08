1812 fireworks and Proms concert at Eastbourne Bandstand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill and Little Common are returning to Eastbourne bandstand on Grand Parade on Wednesday August 14th.

This long-established concert band, led by the talented conductor and trumpeter Martin Bunce AGSM will be performing an uplifting programme of classical and pop favourites, film music (you will know it!) and highlights from Last Night of the Proms.

The performance includes a special guest bagpiper appearance and lastly Tchaikovsky's 1812 overture, complete with accompanying fireworks for a thrilling climax to the evening.

The performance starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the venue on the evening, or in advance at www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk