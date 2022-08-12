30th Chichester International Film Festival gets under way

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clara+Sola

Highlights this week include Anaïs In Love, the story of a 30-year-old woman who is broke and has a lover she doesn't think she loves anymore. She meets Daniel, who immediately falls for her, but Daniel lives with Emilie - whom Anaïs also falls for! Tender and romantic French comedy.

Our Olivia Colman retrospective begins with a talk by renowned film historian Pamela Hutchinson.

Among the films shown will be The Favourite, Joyride and The Lobster.

Clara Sola – in a remote village in Costa Rica, Clara, a withdrawn 40-year-old woman, experiences a sexual and mystical awakening as she begins a journey to free herself from the repressive religious and social conventions which have dominated her life.

Classic silent horror movie Nosferatu is a hundred years old. Our annual silent film with live organ accompaniment is one of the most special and unique nights of the year. This year we are back at St John’s Chapel for a spine-tingling evening.

It Snows in Benidorm stars Timothy Spall as Peter who has worked all his life at a Manchester bank.

When he is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm only to discover that he's disappeared.

