A diverse selection of classical music comes to Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra (BHSO) are set to delight audiences on May 13 2023 at St Andrews Church Burgess Hill. The programme includes three diverse pieces of classical music showcasing the versatility of this talented orchestra.

The evening will kick off with Hansel and Gretel Overture by Humperdinck. The overture is by far the most famous of Humperdinck’s works. The opening few pars he introduces the chorale played by the horns. The Chorale become the central theme of the piece. There are twists and turns throughout the piece making it entertaining and exciting to listen to. The orchestra treated it loyal patrons to a preview of this piece at the recent patrons’ event. The patrons loved the preview and cannot wait to hear it again.

For this concert BHSO will be joined by Emmanuel Bach international violinist. This talented violinist plays a wide range of music including chamber, solo and orchestral. He teaches online masterclasses to help other achieve the heights he has. The BHSO were delighted when Emmanuel approached them with the proposal to perform the Bruch Violin Concerto no1. This piece is always in the Classic FM’s top 10 pieces and is loved by all. Even if you do not know this piece it will catch you with its sweeping melodic lines with the occasional surprise. The melody in the second movement of this piece is admired for its melody and Emmanuel does not disappoint with the passion of his playing.

The last piece is Symphony no2 Rachmaninov. This piece shows Rachmaninov's mastery of the symphonic form of music. It is a grand piece where all instruments get equal billing and all have their turn at being centre stage. This is a challenging piece to play but BHSO, as always, have worked hard and this is set to be an outstanding tribute to all their hard work.

The BHSO are conducted by their dedicated musical director Michael Stephan Wood BEM. On speaking about the forthcoming concert Michael Wood said “It is a great honour for BHSO to host a concert with a talented musician as Emmanuel Bach. The audience have a real treat in store.”

