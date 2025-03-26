A musical offering - Bach to Bach brilliance! Review by Jane Thomas

Fresh from successfully premiering a new recorder concerto with the HSO, tireless young impresario Luca J. Imperiale returned to the podium to conduct another of his delightful concerts in St Mary’s Church. This time it was aptly entitled A Musical Offering, a nod to one of Bach’s most famed compositions. Ah, but which Bach?…

… Well, of course we’re usually referring to J S Bach, whom everyone knows as one of the most celebrated composers of the Baroque era. And yes, he was in the programme, and we’ll come to him in a minute. But in addition to his huge musical output, J S Bach also had an impressive output of musical children, several of whom were justly celebrated in their own time. And Luca and his excellent CCO are on a mission to perform works which, in his own words, are ‘often overlooked by the ensembles of today’, using small forces and engagingly non-conventional programming.

So we kicked off with a splendid symphony by J C Bach, the youngest son, who, only 15 when his father died, went off to study in Italy, arrived in England, and had an initially successful career as Music-Master to Queen Charlotte, wife of George III. Famed at first in London for his Italianate operas, and keen to promote the modern music of the day, we heard his taste for bold, dramatic colours and technical mastery in the opening and closing Allegros, and an effectively contrasting sombre Andante. The CCO, a combination of Luca’s young and talented RCM student friends and a sprinkling of local musicians, all played their hearts out, led by the superb Maria Noskova, who had delighted us last October with her Mozart concerto.

And talking of concertos – another rising star, cellist Catherine Cotter, was about to demonstrate the compositional talents of Bach’s equally gifted second son, C P E Bach. Less widely travelled than his younger sibling, he nevertheless made his mark particularly as a keyboard player and composer, and is now considered a musical ‘bridge’ between the Baroque and the Classical styles, with his hallmarks recognised as delicacy of workmanship and attention to detail, both evident in this extremely attractive cello concerto. Againbookended by fast and lively Allegros, the gem here for me was the amazingly lyrical Largo, with muted strings over which Catherine’s plangent cantabile sang mournfully, wringing every ounce out of the Mesto. The final Allegro was a lively gigue, all the players throwing off their melancholy with their mutes and rollicking around in the tutti passages, and Catherine demonstrating her uninhibited technical prowess, bow bounding joyfully over the strings, in the solo episodes. Terrific, stylish playing from the soloist, and all kept on a light but firm rein by Luca.

CCO March Concert (22/03/2025)— soloist Catherine Cotter (left) and Luca J. Imperiale (right)

Two splendid and thoroughly enjoyable works by the Bach Boys, but then came Dad, with the third of his superb Brandenburg Concertos, reminding us of just why his works are still played, arranged, rearranged and beloved of musicians and audiences alike nearly 300 years later. Number 3 is written for the unusual solo group of triple violin, viola and cello, and what fun they all had, all the soloists having their moment of glory, passing the theme from stand to stand, and pausing for a very brief 2-chord Adagio – over which Maria improvised most effectively – before plunging into yet another exhilarating Allegro romp. Full marks to the formidably talented and inspirational Luca J. Imperiale for yet another fascinating programme, and we’re all looking forward to the next one!

Reviewed by Jane Thomas

Causeway Chamber Orchestra / St Mary’s Church, Horsham. Review by Jane Thomas (22/03/25).