A Recital for Cello and Piano at St Margaret the Queen, Buxted

Two Sussex based musicians will perform music for cello and piano at St Margaret the Queen, Buxted.

A programme which includes three significant works from the early part of the twentieth century, two of them written during the First World War.

Born in Brighton, Frank Bridge would later settle in Friston, overlooking the South Downs. His two-movement wartime cello sonata has proved one of his best-loved chamber works.

Debussy’s cello sonata was the first of six planned sonatas for various instruments, of which the composer was only to finish three before his death in 1918.

Cello and Piano Recital

Janacek’s Pohádka – which translates as ‘A Tale’ – was written just before the First World War at a time of great personal sadness for the composer after the death of his daughter. It is based on a Russian epic poem, The Tale of Tsar Berendyev.

Tickets at £14 (under 18s come free) at the door or from musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c022-a-recital-for-cello-and-piano/