A tour through the history of jazz piano in Shoreham

Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast - Jazz Trio Sunday 6 April Upstairs at The Shoreham Centre 11.00am – 1.00pm

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Hatchard’s Jazz Breakfast in its new venue upstairs in the Shoreham Centre in March was a great success and is set to become the regular venue for these popular music mornings.

Mike usually plays a supporting role with visiting top musicians but Mike himself is a star performer who normally is quite self-effacing. But in April Mike’s prodigious keyboard mastery will really be there for all to hear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience will be treated to a fascinating and entertaining journey through the piano styles of some of the greats of jazz. Mike writes:

Mike Hatchard, jazz keyboard maestro

“This show features music from Jelly Roll Morton through to Chick Corea with tributes to many well known players (including J. P Johnson, Fats Waller, Bill Evans, Thelonius Monk, Oscar Peterson, Erroll Garner and Art Tatum) as well as some lesser known personal favourites (e.g. Dodo Marmarosa and Willie ‘the Lion’ Smith).”

For this exceptional morning Mike is joined by two superb musicians: drummer, Neil Bullock, who is coming down from the Midlands and Paul Morgan, considered by many to be the UK's number one jazz bassist.

A wonderful way to spend a Sunday morning in a friendly crowd enjoying the warmth, impressive musicianship and good humour which is a characteristic of these monthly jazz breakfasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VENUE The Queen Elizabeth Room, upstairs in the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access available.

TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15.00. Students £8.00 from www.WeGotTickets.com. Alternatively, for information or to reserve tickets phone Lindsay on 07855 693 356.

Parking on west side of Shoreham Centre building and nearby. Shoreham car parks £1.00 all day on Sundays. Cafes, pubs and restaurants are nearby for after show lunches.