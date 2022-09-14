"A whole host of superstar chef talent" - Pub in the Park gets ready for its Brighton debut

Simon Rimmer

The biggest foodie event of the year is making its Brighton debut in Preston Park on September 16-18, promising “a whole host of superstar chef talent set to whet your appetite.”

Simon will be hosting alongside Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge. Fashion model turned pub proprietor Jodie Kidd will also be serving up dishes from her award-winning pub.

King of Indian cuisine Atul Kochhar and The Tanner Brothers will cook up a storm, as will winner of Great British Menu Lisa Goodwin Allen, up and coming chef and face of M&S Food's Chris Baber and plant-based chef and recipe developer Sophie Gordon and more. As Simon says: “When Tom set up this, it was to celebrate two things very close to his heart, music and food, and it is just such a lovely joyous event. Last year when we did the first event in Warwick after the lockdowns, everybody had to be in little squares and people walked in with their hands down by their sides and were seeming a little bit afraid. But it was still a lovely event but this year, after all the rough times everyone has had, you can really feel that people are just coming along to have a great time.”

Hugely the emphasis is on fun but there is also a strong educational element: “The other thing is that it is very very much a big family event. It's a lovely safe place where you can come with the whole family and there are lots of workshops and there's lots of entertainment and there is just so much that you can do whether you're there as an individual or as a family.

“I think there are 12 or 13 this year and I'm doing about six and this is the first time that we have done Brighton and I think everyone is a bit nervous about that. You can look at the demographic and think that, yes, it ticks all the boxes but the fact is that nobody knows until it happens whether it's going to work.

“And I just love doing the demos. When you're doing demos anywhere, it's lovely to think that you are taking people away from something and it's really nice when you can see people's faces when you're telling them something and you can really sense that they are thinking ‘Oh my goodness, I never knew that!’