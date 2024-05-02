Acrobatic Antics Launch Fools Paradise - a new venue for Brighton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Showing off their physical prowess were a host of cabaret and circus performers set to perform at the new venue in the gardens of St Peter’s Church at The Level throughout May and into June.

Housing a rich mix of circus based shows, the new venue will comprise two entertainment spaces. These - The Vault and The Bunker - will offer the opportunity for circus lovers, families and anyone looking for high-quality, high-octane and high-wire entertainment to come and experience the best that the Fringe has to offer.

At the centre of the stunning programme will be Headfirst Acrobats own shows. There’s the adult-only GODZ which uses a mix of story telling, circus and physical prowess to provide a sneak peek into the lives, loves and libidos of the ancient gods of Olympus. This will be accompanied by the rip-roaring, swashbuckling pirate adventure for all the family Arr We There Yet? and the late-night extravaganza, equal parts grit and sweat to glitz and glam, Crème De La Crème.

Mixed in with the Headfirst Acrobats own shows, there will be no less than twenty-five other productions to suit every taste.

Thomas Gorham and Callan Harris the artistic force behind Headfirst and producers of Fools Paradise said

“Fool's Paradise is a venue for artists, by artists. What sets it apart from other venues is that it is fully artist led and operated. Head First Acrobats have grown up on stages around the world and are now dedicated to providing amazing spaces that can facilitate cutting-edge circus performances. A day at Fool's paradise and you will enjoy the finest in international performance art, with a circus all the way from Ethiopia and Australia, as well as free live music, and the most delicious food and beverages in Brighton. There is something for everyone.”

With a dedication to both cutting edge circus performances and children’s entertainment, there’s a rich tapestry of other shows on offer. For kids and all the family, Absurd Tea Circus sees a ragtag of Australian acrobats as they tumble down the rabbit hole of morning madness, Basketball Man brings the world’s greatest Freestyle Basketball circus show, and Neon Moon Baby takes to the dancefloor for a light-soaked family clubbing experience where kids get to bring their grown-ups along for the ride

For those of a more grown up disposition, Lash Out Cabaret brings the hottest, fiercest female cabaret in Brighton this May, Only Bones v1.9 offers a maze of shape shifting surroundings mixed with immersive Foley soundscape, a dash of acrobatics, a sprinkle of clown and a fist-full of Kung Fu. Booze & Balance: The Intoxicating Extravaganza of Daring Feats! sees Logy, the bearded Belfast-based circus maestro, delivering a dazzling fusion of skilful object manipulation and irreverent humour, seamlessly blending traditional vaudeville with a modern twist, and Call me Daddy: the Musical is a dark comedy musical that follows the staff of a burlesque cabaret as they try to survive working under the rule of their unhinged, sexist and psychopathic boss Chester Charles.

Joining Headfirst Acrobats’ show Crème De La Crème, for those who like their entertainment served a little hotter, Neon Moon Burlesque review presents a glittering array of champagne showgirls, fierce femme fatales and internationally acclaimed circus and sideshow artistes for a fiercely fabulous rollercoaster ride of raunchiness