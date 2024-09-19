Adele in Worthing on her final night in Las Vegas - tribute

A night not to be missed!

Come a join us for an unforgettable evening with 'Adele - Hometown Glory'

The antipation is palpable as the final curtain call approaches for Adele's awe-inspiring Las Vegas residency draws near and she prepares to take a well-deserved break. Ifyou have not been lucky enough to get a ticket, fear not, for the majic of Adele lives on! on the very same evening of Saturday 23rd November, as the Sin City lights go dim on the original diva, the Charmandean Centre in Worthing will be ablaze with its own Adele as we are joined by the UK's No.1 tribute act, 'Adele - Hometown Glory'.

When you step through the doors you willl be transported into Worthing's very own mini Las Vegas, with all the glitz and glamour, but with a delightful British charm. THe grand piano sits elegantly under the soft warm lights, ready to become the backdrop for the night of unforgettable music. The intermate cabaret seating arrangement promises an evening of closenessand connection, as if Adele herself is performing just for you in the coziness of your living room, sharing her soul-stirring tales through her timeless melodies.

The setlist is a veritable feast of ADele's most beloved hits, a sonorous voyge through the chapters of her illustrious career. Each song is a testament to the tribute artist's uncanny ability to not only just replicate but to inhabit the spirit of Adele, delivering every lyric with the raw emotion and power that has made the original artist a global sensation. "Someone Like You" is certain to tug at your heartstrings, while "Set Fire to the Rain" will leave you in awe of the vocal prowess that fills the room.

This is no ordinary tribute show, it is a celebration of love, a testament to the enduring connection that Adele's music has forged with fans worldwide. Whether you are a die-hard devotee who has had "Rolling in the Deep" on repeat for years or a more casual listener who has been swept away by the poignancy of "Hello", this magical evening is tailored to touch your soul.

So, dress to the nines and get ready to be swept off your feet on a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions, as 'Adele - Hometown Glory' takes you through the highs and lows of Adele's life in music. It is a night that guarantees to be a small-scale Vegas extravaganza, briming with talent and passion, all within the welcoming embrace of Worthing's very own Charmandean Centre.

Do not let this rare opportunity to revel in the spirit of Adele's music pass you by! Join us for an evening that will surely be etched in your memory, a night of music, heart and soul that will leave you feeling as though you have been serenaded by the superstar herself. Buy your tickets now and prepare to be blown away by the incomparable 'Adele - Hometown Glory'.

React Entertainment is run my Hove based Alan Skinner. He started producing shows last year locally but is bow expanding his horizons and moving to this new venue in Worthing which will enable it to grow and reach new heights. Alan says "Thanks to the incredible support received from people last year our move to Worthing will provide us with a fantastic oppertunity to welcome even more people and host larger events, making everyone's experience even more enjoyable".

The show starts as 7.45pm with prior and after show music from our resident DJ playing all the classic hits. There is free parking and late bar. The auditorium will be cabaret style seating and prices start from £22.50.

Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment or by the hotline on 0333 666 3366.