Adrien Brandeis plays St Leonards’ Kino-Teatr

Adrien Brandeis

Spokeswoman Olga Mamonova said: “Our summer season of popular morning recital begins with a fabulous Parisian pianist! Start your morning with coffee, croissant and entertaining high quality piano music for the price of £12!

“Kino-Teatr, a 1913 venue with comfortable armchairs, bar and a gallery, is an ideal place to meet and enjoy a relaxed morning concert from11am-12pm. Our coffee concerts have been running from January 2016, with British and international musicians who talk about their work and emotional and professional interpretation of each piece, with amusing stories from the world of the composers and the history of musical instruments.”

First up is Adrien Brandeis.

“Adrien is a pianist, composer and arranger based in Paris. Born in Annecy, his musical career started in the s outh of France.

“After studying at the Conservatory of Nice, he moved to Paris in 2018 to study with Manuel Rocheman and graduated from the CRR Conservatory of Paris.

“Musically very open, his influences are multiple, from Ruben Gonzalez to Brad Mehldau, including Michel Camilo, Chick Corea, Jon Lord, Red Garland and Bill Evans.

“On the French scene, he has won numerous awards: First prize of the 2017 Jazz à Juan; prize of the public of the 2017 Jazz in Porquerolles. The perform ance at Kino-Teatr will be introducing Adrien's newest album Meetings.

“At 29 years old, Adrien Brandeis has already performed at the biggest European jazz festivals (Nice Jazz Festival, Umbria Jazz, Leopolis Jazz Festival, Love Supreme Jazz Festival, Heineken Jazzaldia Festival, Kongsberg Jazz Festival, JazzOpen Stuttgart), in Asia (Jazzmandu - Nepal, Kolkata International Jazz Festival – India) and in North America (Zacatecas Jazz Festival, Festival Internacional Jazz Querétaro.

“He won the prestgious LetterOne Rising Stars Jazz Award in 2018.”