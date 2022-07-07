After massive TV success of Peter James' Grace comes a new stage adaptation

Peter James

This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ best-selling novels - making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

Adapted for the stage, the world premiere of Wish You Were Dead will kick off a major five-month nationwide UK tour in February 2023 at. The production will then travel to theatres across the country until late July. Tickets are on sale now from PeterJames.com, with further dates to be announced soon.

Dates will include March 20-25 Brighton Theatre Royal and June 6-10 Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

Peter James said: “I have always loved live theatre so it’s been thrilling to watch how much audiences around the UK have loved the plays. Theatre and the escapism it provides us all is so important – particularly now. Inside the safe cocoon of a theatre, audiences love to be on the edge of their seats and sometimes shocked, always hoping when that final curtain falls, order will have been restored and the world will seem just a little bit of a better place. I am incredibly grateful for the support regional theatres and their audiences have shown our plays and it will be fantastic to see another one of my books being adapted for the stage – the sixth one – and audiences enjoying it, in 2023.

Previous Peter James novels brought to the stage include Looking Good Dead which premiered earlier this year starring Adam Woodyatt; The House on Cold Hill starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons in 2019; Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017; The Perfect Murder starring Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace in 2016 and Dead Simple starring Tina Hobley in 2015.

The television series Grace was an immediate success with audiences when it launched on ITV in 2021, with almost nine million viewers tuning in to watch the primetime drama starring John Simm as DSI Roy Grace.

Series two returned to TV screens in spring this year, with five more thrilling episodes being the most watched programme across all channels on each of the Sundays they were broadcast. A third series has already been commissioned for 2023.

The stage play of Wish You Were Dead follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they take a much needed holiday together. Cleo hopes that she will finally get Grace to herself for a few days and away from his crime solving exploits. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

Adapted by award winning writer Shaun McKenna, who has adapted the five previous Peter James plays, the production will also reunite the creative team from Looking Good Dead, with Jonathan O’Boyle directing, Design by Michael Holt, Lighting by Jason Taylor and Sound by Max Pappenheim.

Peter James is a number one bestselling author of crime and thriller novels and the creator of Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. He has topped the Sunday Times bestseller list 19 times and has achieved global book sales of over 21 million copies which have been translated into 37 languages.