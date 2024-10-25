Afternoon concert of keyboard music in Tangmere
Concert of one and two keyboards at 3pm on Saturday 9th November, given by local musician, Penelope Cave, and guest artist, Cosimo Prontera, harpsichord and organ at St Andrew’s Church, Church Lane, TANGMERE, PO20 2HA.
The short recital of keyboard music, including Bach and his pupil, Krebs, and Scarlatti and his pupil, Soler, will be followed by tea and cake in the church.
Cosimo Prontera is well known as a professor, organist, harpsichordist, editor, and director of La Confraternita de’ musici in Southern Italy. Penelope Cave is an international prize-winning harpsichordist, musicologist, and teacher.
Tickets are £10, and can be booked from: [email protected]