Albuca quartet play Steyning Jazz Club

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Between them they have led their own critically acclaimed projects and performed with many of the world’s leading jazz musicians including Gregory Porter; Jamie Cullum; Eddie Henderson; Johhny Dankworth; Lee Konitz, and Mark Turner, to name but a few. The band put their own fresh spin on jazz standards with arrangements of the established and modern, as well as original compositions, together with music drawn from the outer edges of their eclectic influences. They recorded their forthcoming debut album in one live room at Echo Zoo Studios, Eastbourne, directly to analogue two-track tape. The album was produced by Adrian Utley, founding member of iconic band Portishead and centres particularly around the Steinway grand piano, rescued from Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, which was played in December 1973 by Duke Ellington on his Rinal recorded concert, The Eastbourne Performance, released on the RCA label in 1975. At their up-coming gi g at Steyning, Mark Edwards will be playing Steyning Jazz Club’s very own Steinway grand piano, with Ben Castle, saxophones and clarinet; Arnie Somogyi, double bass; and Darren Beckett, drums.