Alice set to swap Wonderland for Chichester as hit escape room event set to return

Residents are encourage to follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a virtual world of Alice in Wonderland as escape room app CluedUpp returns to Chichester.

The award winning games studio which creates games in over 80 countries is set to return after a successful event in October.

Throughout the day participants will be tasked with ‘solving clues, taking on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncovering a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland’ all in a bid to save Alice before time runs out.

For one day only, the streets of Chichester will turn into a giant, escape-room-style experience on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Conquer challenges, test your puzzle-solving skills and play against of other teams in the city-wide experience.

Expect to see Alices, Mad Hatters, Cheshire cats and much more as all participants are encourage to dress up to conquer the challenges all designed to be perfect for groups of friends or families.