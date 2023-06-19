All Things Textile returns to Eastbourne

Spokeswoman Emily Sander said: “If you're interested in spinning, weaving, felting, textile art, knitting and more, this is the place to be. With suppliers, makers, workshops and demos, it will be a celebration of all things textile. This year’s exhibitors include textile artist Claire Graves. Claire’s gorgeously quirky embroidery will make you smile. Started as a project during lockdown, Claire has also raised over £1,400 for the Eastbourne Foodbank through sales of her work and continues to raise money for local charities with her quirky tea towels.”

Another regular Fibre Fest exhibitor is fashion designer Ian Davies, of Atelier In The Attic: “I have been showing Atelier In The Attic at Fibre Fest since it started several summers ago. It is always an exciting event for anyone interested in yarn, knitting, crochet, weaving, print, embroidery, sewing, fashion, interiors and anything else textile related. It has grown from a small niche fair into a thriving hub of exhibitors and workshops for anyone interested in textiles. The fair is held on the upper floor of the lovely Enterprise Centre so there is room for so many different exhibitors and workshops and you can pop downstairs for a cup of tea and cake when you need refreshing! I will be there again this year showing my mix of gifts, cushions, fashion and accessories hand made from vintage silk scarves. Prepare for a colour and texture explosion!”

Emily added: “A key feature of Fibre Fest are the creative workshops which always produce some impressive results. This year you can learn to knit with knitting designer and best-selling author Monica Russel. There is also weaving a decorative owl with Lewes-based textile artist Jackie Bennett and frame weaving with textile artist Kay Hilton. Jackie said: “Fibre Fest is a wonderful visual feast of colour and texture. I've exhibited and run workshops every year it’s been running. My popular owl weaving workshop will be running again this year and I’ll be displaying some of my latest woven wall art.” www.facebook.com/SussexCraftandDesignFair