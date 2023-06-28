Amanda Waring is promising an afternoon of healing

She will use her gift for storytelling, ceremony, sound healing and song in a “heart-opening and transformative event,” she says – a chance to “awaken to the magic of bardic alchemy during this soulful, healing, love-filled journey.” Tickets: £13, seniors: £11, students: £11 through the Festival of Chichester.
“The show is going to be brand new. I did a version about three years ago but the great thing is that it's going to be interchanged each time. Each time it's going to be different. I'm providing emotional medicine for the audience with stories that are going to be powerful and meaningful and joyful, but it will always be different. When I work with the stories I don't really have too much of a script. I just allow the spontaneity to come through. For the start of the show I start by tuning up the audience by which I mean I will welcome them in such a way with my crystal singing bowls which when you strike you got such pure tones, the most beautiful magical notes that go through to your whole being. I will tune up the audience with singing which relates to each of their energy centres. They will get the medicine of the bowls to connect themselves. The sound is like a liquid love.
“Each performance includes performance but there is also healing and there is ceremony. It is about the parts of you that need awakening, how you have lost the joy, how you have lost the innocence, how you have lost the confidence and how these can b e replaced through stories and through audience participation but woven throughout it all there is laughter because laughter is the best medicine. If somebody has a damaged inner child perhaps because they had a bit of trauma as a child and have therefore forgotten their playful inner voice, then I will try to reach them. I will take them on a poetic journey back in time to meet their inner child and see if they can really connect with that inner child in a meaningful and freeing way.”