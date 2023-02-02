The intimate set at The Brewhouse Project is a landmark music performance, kicking off the band's big UK and European tour as they launch Lobes, their eighth studio album.
Vocalist Keith Murray and bass guitarist Chris Cain worked with Arundel Brewery to launch a limited edition Czech-style unfiltered lager to tie in with the new album, released on January 20.
This new Lobes Pils will, of course, be served during the performance on Saturday, February 18. Tickets are £10 and The Brewhouse Project will be closed off for the evening for ticket holders only.
We Are Scientists will perform a two-hour set from 7pm to 9pm, with a short interval in the middle. Greek Street Food Happy Go Souvlaki will be there all evening, serving up from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.