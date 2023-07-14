America's Got Talent's 'Puppetman' Paul Zerdin coming to Worthing's Pavilion

The winner of America’s Got Talent 2015 Paul Zerdin will be at Worthing's Pavilion on September 8 with his 'Puppetman' UK tour.

“I am so excited to be back on the road later this year and I especially can’t wait to introduce you to my new characters which have really unsettled my existing dysfunctional sponge family, and it’s my most personal show yet” PAUL ZERDIN

The last few years have been extremely busy for Paul on both sides of the Atlantic since his America’s Got Talent win.

He had a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip for six months in 2016.

In 2017 and 2018 he appeared on spin-off shows ‘America’s Got Talent - The Champions’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions’.

Since then, Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed shows ‘All Mouth’, ‘Puppet Party’ and ‘Hands Free’. The latter has Paul Zerdin – Hands Free is now his latest TV Comedy Special and is now showing exclusively on the Paul Zerdin YouTube Channel.

Last year he starred in the West End’s biggest and best pantomime at the London Palladium – Jack & The Beanstalk which was his 28th panto season!

Zerdin is arguably the UK’s number one ventriloquist and made his TV debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s ‘Rise and Shine’. He then went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross.

Since then, he has appeared on countless TV shows including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand-Up Show BBC1, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford (ITV1), Tonight at The London Palladium with Bruce Forsyth and Bradley Walsh (ITV1), Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show (BBC1) and three appearances at The Royal Variety Performance.