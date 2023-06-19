"An awkward nerd and an enterprising psychopath" combine in new Bognor musical

The University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Performance Company presents the world premiere of brand-new British musical Reanimator as the sixth instalment of their New Musical Summer Project.

They have previously premiered Gulliver's Travels (Chambers/Rapps), Notre Dame (Court), The Stationmaster (Connor/Pearce), Marriage Á La Mode (Miller/Saxton) and Hourglass (Applin/Pearce). Now comes the world premiere of Ben Glasstone's new musical. Reanimator is produced by Andrew Wright, directed by Gary Sefton with musical direction from Ellie Verkerk, choreography by Sundeep Saini and design by Francine Huin-Wah, telling the story of an “awkward nerd and an enterprising psychopath.”

Reanimator runs in The Assembly Theatre, University of Chichester, Bognor Regis Campus, PO21 1HR on June 22 and 23 at 7.30pm and June 24 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on www.chi.ac.uk/department-music/box-office. Price £14 (full price)/£12 (conc)/£8 (NUS).

Producer Andrew said: “Composer/lyricist Ben Glasstone's new musical Reanimator won the Stiles and Drewe Mentorship award in 2017 and was presented in a reading at The Other Palace in 2018. Inspired by an H P Lovecraft tale, Reanimator tells the story of an awkward nerd and an enterprising psychopath who meet at medical school and together find a way to bring people back from the dead.

“Needless to say, it doesn’t go well. Reanimator is a brilliant new musical comedy with a punchy, rock-inspired score and we are delighted to be enabling the first fully produced version of the work.”

Final-year student Sophie Mason said: “I am absolutely loving playing the character of Kate in this hilarious musical comedy. She's an incredibly clever and quirky character who doesn't fit into her dreary hometown because its residents don't understand her love for science.