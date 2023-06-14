'An evening of foot-tapping music not to be missed' - Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers Story at The Hawth - Review

The audience at the Hawth on 13th June certainly ‘walked right back’ as Lars Pluto and Luke Wilson took us on a musical journey through the history of The Everly Brothers.

From Don and Phil’s early days performing with their parents to the dawn of Rock and Roll when they broke away to forge a career on their own.

Performing a mix of well loved ballads and rock and roll hits they told the story of this record breaking duo beginning with Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie using news reel, archive material from shows and newspaper headlines to recall the phenomenal success, the dawning stresses, the ten year split and reunion comeback show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Interweaving their story with the history of rock and roll and the success of others. Pianist and guitarist Sean McAusland took centre stage as Buddy Holly with lead guitarist Tom Wright taking on the role of Eddie Cochran with superb performances also by Peter Ravenhill on bass and Eduarto Meto on drums.

An evening of foot-tapping music not to be missed.