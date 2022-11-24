Review by Jim Hurdwell

In March 2017, composer, Will Todd and his band joined Angmering Chorale to perform the jazz infused Missa Brevis and Mass in Blue. Everyone enjoyed an exciting departure from this versatile and enterprising choir’s usual fare! Since then, the composer’s My Lord has come has become one of my all-time Christmas favourites.

Last Saturday, 19th November, Todd and musicians returned to Arundel Cathedral, joining the Chorale in a performance of his Passion Music which is based upon the events of Good Friday. The cathedral was set up differently in that there was an array of microphones around the performance area and column loudspeakers in the side aisles. Emanating from those speakers when I arrived was the sound of my Christmas favourite! As promised by John Bawler, chair of the Chorale, we were in for a “real treat.” The Chorale and a band of six musicians, including Todd on piano, filed into the cathedral followed by MD, George Jones, and the, colourfully dressed, gospel soloist, Shaneeka Simon.

A glorious saxophone solo preceded the opening movement, Greater love, before we savoured fine melodious settings of There is a green hill far away and My song is Love Unknown, both sung to unfamiliar, nevertheless delightful, new tunes. Assured choral singing included amazing gospel overlays from the, outstanding, Simon. Everything exuded appropriate passion and it was an extremely moving journey for us all, singers, musicians, and audience alike. Stabat Mater featured a glorious obbligato from Michelle Woodward, one of the choir’s talented younger soloists. Our emotional journey continued throughout the remainder of the work from The Seven Last Words to Todd’s heavenly setting of the American spiritual, Were you there?

Although each section merited it, the audience had received instructions beforehand to save their rapturous applause until its conclusion. We dutifully complied!

Following the interval, we relished a John Rutter Extravaganza, a medley of this popular composer’s folk song arrangements and anthems, accompanied by the Chorale’s very own Alison Manton on piano. The Sprig of Thyme is a selection of eleven traditional folk songs which featured splendid singing throughout from all sections of the choir. Rutter’s anthems, of which we heard seven, are an essential part of today’s choral repertoire and how appropriate to finish with The Lord Bless You and Keep You, one of his finest. One must say that, although performed with passion and exquisitely accompanied, our aural experience might have been greater if the sound system, essential to Todd’s work, had remained unused in the second half of this, otherwise exceptional, concert! Concluding the concert, George Jones mounted the steps to the Cathedral’s organ loft and we heartily sang the National Anthem, both as a tribute to King Charles III and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

