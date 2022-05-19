Another Ariel Showcase Success - Burgess Hill

Ariel Company Theatre’s Burgess Hill Academy took to the stage for the first time since 2019 for a night of entertainment that left me in awe. The enjoyment that the students felt from being onstage was so apparent from the moment the opening number began.

The performance started with one of many impactful pieces within the showcase, highlighting the devastation of climate change, setting the tone for a show that not only entertained the audience, but left us with some powerful messages.

I was blown away by the talent that was being displayed in every section of both acts. During the piece titled ‘All For Us’, the oldest students in the Academy, the Tempests, were able to blend song and dance seamlessly, adding energy and intention to every move and word. The Orsinos also succeeded in a display of enthusiasm and energy throughout their musical theatre numbers from ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, developing characters onstage that were incredibly enjoyable to watch.

Ariel Company Theatre Burgess Hill Academy Showcase - pic by Stephen Candy

The show did not fall short of incredible moments, from the expertly performed contemporary dance routine to the song ‘Lovely’ by Billie Eilish, to the comedic acting piece ‘Camp Out’. There was so much to witness that clearly demonstrated what an amazing set of young performers the Burgess Hill academy has to offer.

Review by Anna Pike

