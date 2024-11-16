Another full house at the Hawth Theatre for the sensational Showaddywaddy - review

Showaddywaddy performed at the Hawth

Another evening at my local theatre to another full house with the audience packed in and ready to rock n roll to the sensational Showaddywaddy.

It wasn't long before their fans were up and dancing and singing along with their favourite chart hits from the band including covers of original 50s and 60s.

The line up still has the original drummer Romeo Challenger who celebrates 51 years performing with this band.

The band's lead singer Andy Pelos gets you all involved from the get go with chants and dance moves, and he's full of energy and bops away all night long.

The other band members all contribute some great harmonies [check out David Graham's bass voice] and their own slick moves. David also provides a great sound on stage with his saxophone, which also featured on many of their hits. Completing the line up is Tom Bell on bass, Sam Holland on lead guitar (also an accomplished drummer) and the latest recruit Geoff Sanders on rhythm and lead guitar.

The show is colourful, as they still wear their trademark brightly coloured drapes, and full of energy and you leave the theatre with a smile on your face reminiscing your youth back when they made the charts in the 70's . And after all these years they are again celebrating a number 1 in the vinyl charts with their latest Christmas release "Hey Mister Christmas".

Thanks again to the Hawth for a great show.