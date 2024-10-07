Another triumph for the Causeway Chamber Orchestra!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four months ago I wrote of an exciting new ensemble, the CCO, created with a specific focus on the music of the Enlightenment by local musician Luca J. Imperiale, then a second year student at the RCM. We were all sitting in St Mary’s, eagerly awaiting his arrival on stage to conduct his small but exceptionally talented group of young musicians. Would it work? Could this innovative new group find an audience in Horsham, and could such a young and relatively untried conductor succeed in his ambitious aim – to deliver such music stripped back to its original small forces in an engaging way?

Well, here we all were again, back in the glorious setting of St Mary’s Church, eagerly awaiting his arrival on stage – which answers both questions in the affirmative! We also welcomed the arrival of leader Maria Noskova – the brilliant young violinist who would be the soloist in Mozart’s second violin concerto – after the opening Boyce Symphony. This was an excellent opener, new to many of the audience and based on an overture to one of his operas. The small forces – 12 strong – brought the period sharply into focus, with the opening Allegro followed by a charming Sicilienne, and a Gavotte which danced nimbly along to the obvious enjoyment of both players and audience.

The violin concerto came next, with the youthful zest of the 19-year-old Mozart perfectly matched by both the superbly stylish soloist and the accompanying orchestra. One says ’orchestra’, but it could possibly be more accurately termed her backing group, such was the rapport between Maria and the upper strings in particular, with their dialogue cleverly replicated in Maria’s 1st movement cadenza. The woodwind and lower strings made the contrasting tutti passages extremely effective, and Luca, conducting with the light but firm touch which seems to be his hallmark, accompanied with great sensitivity, essential in the final Rondeau which was full of humorous quirks – offering moments for other players to shine, and sudden cadenza-like flourishes for Maria. One could not imagine a more persuasive account of this early work – she couples her technical expertise with a lightness of touch and a beautiful warm lyricism which makes every phrase a joy.

After warm and prolonged applause, it was straight back to the leader’s seat for Maria, and straight into Schubert’s 5thSymphony for the CCO. One of his best-loved works, this was also composed at the age of 19, when Schubert had decided to break off from his law degree and concentrate on his music. What an excellent decision! It has been aptly described as ‘fresh, light and just bursting with tunes’ – and whilst the work is definitely influenced by Mozart, those joyous melodies could never have been composed by anyone other than the tragically short-lived composer of over 600 songs. The CCO responded equally joyously, with every instrumentalist playing their heart out in the sure knowledge that there are no ‘back desks’ in an orchestra of this size! The five woodwind players powered through easily, with their distinctive lines beautifully clear, from the scalic passages bringing the 1st movement to a close to the lyrical solos and duos in the Andante – which seemed to presage the famous Octet. A lovely cello solo in the Minuetto and the exuberance of the final Allegro vivace rounded off another triumph for the CCO and for their inspirational conductor, Luca J. Imperiale!

Reviewed by Jane Thomas