Anticipation grows for first-ever large scale Chichester Pride event

Dawn Gracie, co-chair of Chichester Pride, said: "There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy. The Main Stage has a great line up of talented performers.

"We have drag queens galore, musical theatre performers, a steel band and even the London Gay Men’s chorus are visiting us to perform. It promises to be a lot of fun and a real spectacle."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families are encouraged to attend. There will be a bouncy castle, a climbing wall, face painting and other activities for children to get involved with, including the award-winning Drag Queen Story Hour.

With less than a month to go the organising committee for Chichester Pride are getting very excited about welcoming residents, from across the entire South Coast region, to what will be a celebratory, family friendly event at Chichester College on Saturday, May 28

Pride has proven very popular with local stallholders too and there will be a great selection of stalls to browse and food and drink vendors will also be available.

Melissa Hamilton, Chichester Pride’s other co-chair, is passionate about wanting the whole of the region to feel welcome.

She said: "We want to encourage everyone to attend, whether you identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or not.

"This is a chance for us all to celebrate the full diversity of our region and to come together to demonstrate our acceptance and tolerance of all individuals.”

Dawn Gracie, co-chair of Chichester Pride, said: "There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy. The Main Stage has a great line up of talented performers."

And the party doesn’t stop at 6pm when the main event ends. Lots of venues across the city are hosting their own After Pride Parties to ensure that the Pride celebrations continue into the night.

Committee member, Jonny Clines, said: "We are really keen to support our local hospitality venues and they have put together some fantastic events for our Pride goers to enjoy.

"It promises to be a day to remember in Chichester and we really hope people from across the region will join us."

To book tickets and for more information about the event and organisation please visit chichesterpride.co.uk.

Melissa Hamilton, Chichester Pride’s other co-chair, said: "We want to encourage everyone to attend, whether you identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or not."