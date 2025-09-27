Any fan of Billy Joel will enjoy this professional and energetic show - Hawth review

Darren Reeves as Uptown Joel

Star of the West End stage show "Moving Out", Darren Reeves is now on tour with his own show Uptown Joel, writes Rosemarie Gray.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been spotted by Billy Joel himself, Darren was asked to star in The Piano Man in London, now that show has completed its season, Darren is now on the road.

Backed by his five piece band he performs just a small selection of Joel's extensive and demanding works, quite complex piano pieces and of course those lyrics that tell a story be it uplifting romantic ballads (She's got a way) or dark stories of the Vietnam war (Goodnight Saigon) along with several if his popular hits including "Uptown Girl" of course and "The Piano Man".

Any fan of Joel's will enjoy this professional and energetic show.