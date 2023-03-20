Edit Account-Sign Out
Arcadia Quartet offer Chichester concert

Arcadia Quartet with Katya Apekisheva (piano) are the guests of the Chichester Chamber Concerts series on Thursday, March 23.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:05 GMT

The concert will be in the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester, with tickets available from Chichester Festival Theatre. The quatet are: Ana Török violin; Rasvan Dumitru violin; Traian Boala viola; and Zsolt Török cello.

CCC spokeswoman Anna Hill said: “As winners of several of the most noted string quartet competitions to date including the Osaka International Chamber Music Competition and the Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition the Romanian string quartet is making an exciting name for itself.

"It has recently championed and recorded the six Bartok String Quartets and more recently the 17 string quartets of Mieczysław Weinberg, one of which we will hear on this programme.

    "They will be joined by pianist and colleague Katya Apekisheva. Amidst a busy international schedule Katya is the co-artistic director of the London Piano Festival.

    "CCC is delighted to welcome back both the Arcadia Quartet and Katya Apekisheva who played in Chichester in 2018 and 2015 respectively.”

    Born in Moscow, into a family of musicians, Katya attended the Gnessin Music School for exceptionally gifted children making her stage debut at the age of 12.

    She continued her studies in Jerusalem at the Rubin Music Academy and later at the Royal College of Music in London.

    From these beginnings she went on to be a prizewinner of the Leeds International Piano competition and has gone on to enjoy a career performing with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Halle Orchestra, the Moscow Philharmonic, the Jerusalem Symphony, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

    The programme for Chichester will be: Weinberg – String Quartet no. 6 in E minor, Op 35; Mozart – Fantasy in D minor; and Brahms – Piano Quintet in F minor, Op 34. Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre

    North StreetChichester Festival Theatre