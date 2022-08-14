Arundel Festival: how music will once again be at the heart of it all

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan McKenzie

Festival committee chairman Sharon Blaikie said: “Our unique, inclusive summer festival brings together residents, community groups, local businesses, event organisers and attractions staging uplifting, accessible events for the whole community to enjoy. We’re thrilled to be coordinating an umbrella programme of events across town, working with partners and associates to offer a huge range of entertainment and activities across the whole range of the arts.”

Among those events is a three-day music festival returning to Brooks Field.

“Its bigger and better than ever, kicking the first weekend off in style! This is also followed by Burfest, an evening of fine music, scrumptious food, drink and fun for all ages up at Burpham Cricket Green.”

It kicks off on Friday, August 19, 6-11pm: “Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes are not your average band. This awesome five-piece deliver an immense concert experience, an unforgettable live gig full of passion, energy and musicianship. The band's repertoire covers modern chart hits from Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and The Weekend to the undeniable classic vibes of Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Queen. You’re in for a night you won't forget.

“The Fabulous Fug Trio provide an effervescent blend of soul, disco and rhythm 'n' blues. Groove drenched piano and drums lay the foundation for rip-roaring soulful vocals that need to be heard to be believed. DJ Eddie J, Arundel's favourite DJ, is our host for the evening. He guarantees to keep you on your feet in between the bands, playing awesome tunes to keep the party going.

“There will also be more than eight hours of fantastic music on Saturday, August 20, 2-10.30pm. You can rock with a fabulous line-up including the UK’s leading Led Zeppelin tribute band Whole Lotta Led, the magic of Kate Bush from Jane Clarity’s Simply Kate Bush, Mark A Wright’s Elvis tribute act, the Tennessee Baker Boys, Saikuru and DJ Eddie J for a second appearance.

“Come and celebrate the music of Led Zeppelin with these five musicians performing some of the greatest music ever written by one of the greatest bands of all time. Simply Kate Bush is a unique band of professional musicians, dedicated to bringing Kate’s songs to life with an authentic sound.

“On Sunday, August 21 from 11am-5pm, local choirs will provide a wonderful summer's day of top-rate music in a wide variety of styles while Worthing Steel Band will add a Caribbean touch to the offering. You can enjoy music from West Sussex Sings, Rustington Community Choir, Encore Vocal Choir, Arun Choral Society and the Rock Choir.

“Throughout the music festival there will be an array of fantastic food and drink options including Digby Fine English, Fauna Brewery, Lucky Bar Box, Festival Bar, Pizza Nomad, Arundel Butchers Hog Roast, Nonsuch Mushrooms Vegan, Fast Five Smoothies and Sussex Seaside Ice Creams. Enjoy food, drink and music and chill with family and friends to complete a great weekend in the superb setting of Brooks Field, Arundel.

“And if a day of uplifting choral music isn’t enough, at 5pm you can then head up to Burfest, on Burpham Cricket Green. Four great bands will entertain you during the evening: The Duncan McKenzie Band, Big House, Zapata and Saldivar.