Arundel Tulip Festival starts early

Hunting Lodge with Tulips

Arundel Castle Tulip Festival will be opening earlier than planned tomorrow (Tuesday, April 4) featuring more than 65,000 tulips which had been planted by the garden team last autumn, and more than 1.3million spring bulbs planted over the last eight years.

The display, originally planned to be unveiled on April 25, in the award-winning gardens is expected to be one of the largest spring displays in Britain.

Head gardener Martin Duncan said: “The Tulip Festival is a real highlight of the season at Arundel Castle, with months of planning going into the event.

Arundel Castle gardener Rose Philpot puting out the tulip pots

“Visitors will be able to see a breath-taking range of tulips during the festival.

“One of my personal favourites is the ‘La Belle Epoque’, which is the most incredible coffee mousse colour, flushed with pink. I hope visitors are as spellbound by the displays as the gardening team are.”

The castle and gardens will reopen on April 5, and be open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday as well as on Bank Holiday Mondays and Mondays in August.

Tickets start from £13. For more information regarding online tickets and all the events taking place at the Castle please visit: www.arundelcastle.org

Wedding Cake of Tulips