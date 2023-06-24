Arundel video-maker creates documentary for Festival Theatre

Freddie, who lives in Coldwaltham, said: “I have been doing some work for the Festival Theatre for a little while doing some of their press kit stuff and some of their video trailers, and it's great to do. And then one of the producers there that I deal with a lot asked if I would be interested in taking on this project. It sounded something really different, to do a 20-30 minute film to accompany the play which is a one-act play. The idea was to provide a greater and wider context to the piece. If you're not necessarily familiar with some of the names and places that are mentioned, then the idea was to give a little bit into more insight into the back story of it all. I worked with one of the producers and she did a lot of the initial research and pulling in assets, and then my job was to go through it all and start to find more and then start stitch the story together. The process was something like three weeks. Making a documentary is actually very different and very interesting. You are working with existing material rather than scripted material. We did a couple of interviews – with Adrienne’s son Adam and with the cast members of the show and the director. And every time you speak to somebody you are getting new pieces of the story which take you in a different direction. And then it's all broken down and noted and you can start to look at these little bits and how you might bring them together and how you might order them. You bring it all together but then you will always need to do some tweaking or you find some gaps that you need to fill.