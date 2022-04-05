Arundel’s Drip Action Theatre returns with exciting new season of plays

Drip Action Trestle in rehearsal pic by Rosey Purchase

Spokeswoman Gill Medway said: “At long last there’s a sense of relief for theatre companies across the country.

“We’ve all been hit hard by the dreaded pandemic, but there’s a growing feeling of optimism as we gradually ditch those masks and return to a kind of normal.

“And after a scaled-back version of its usual programme in last summer’s Arundel Festival, Drip Action Theatre Company is delighted to be in full swing.

“They’re kicking off the season with a heart-warming new comedy, to be performed at their regular venue, the newly renovated Victoria Institute in Tarrant Street.

“Trestle by Stewart Pringle is a charmingly funny play, and features two diverse characters, whose outlook on life has taken each of them down a very different path.

“Now in their 60s, they meet for the first time in a dingy village hall, and an unlikely friendship develops.

“Gavel-wielding Harry is chairman of a local improvement committee and has resigned himself to a life of safety and routine.

“Banana-munching Denise, on the other hand, runs Zumba classes and is determined to grab every opportunity life offers.”

The play’s director, Dawn Smithers said: “Each scene of the play takes place after Harry’s meeting and before the start of Denise’s Zumba class and charts their growing relationship over several months.

“It’s a really lovely exploration of a deepening friendship, with some brilliant comic moments.

“But is there romance in the air? Well, that’d be telling!”

Trestle features two of Drip Action’s seasoned performers Stuart Smithers and Gill Medway, both of whom are delighted to be welcoming audiences once again.

“This play is great fun to perform, with lots of poignant moments as well as comedy ones,” says Gill, who plays Denise.

“It’s actually a real celebration of life and has been described as an almost-love story, which is a lovely way of putting it.”

“We’re having fun with a larger-than-usual prop in the shape of a sizable trestle table,” adds Stuart, who plays Harry.

“As the title may suggest, we’re putting it up and collapsing it several times during the course of the play, but we’re both rising to the challenge!”

Trestle runs from April 5 to April 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12, £8 for students – available through the website www.dripaction.co.uk or through ticketsource.

