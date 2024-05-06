Ashburnham Place sets scene for Ashburnham English Song Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition was founded last year by the much-loved opera singer, Louise Winter. Although only in its second year, the competition has already found its place in the calendars of young aspiring singers.

The competition seeks to promote the works of English song writers - John Dowland, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gerald Finzi, Edward Elgar, Benjamin Britten and many others. Sadly, this rich vein of music is all too often overlooked.

This year eight singers, together with their piano accompanists have been selected from auditions held earlier in London. The finals will be held in the elegant surroundings of the Great Hall at Ashburnham Place before a jury including Louise Winter and Dame Felicity Lott.

Some of the finalists.

The Molly Townson prize of £2,000 will be awarded to the winning singer whilst the Hope Gosse Prize of £1,000 will be awarded to the winning accompanist. Other prizes will include an Audience Prize. It is always fun to be part of the action.

During the interval there will be an opportunity to enjoy a free glass of wine whilst admiring, from the terrace, the lakes and parkland designed by Capability Brown in the 18th century.