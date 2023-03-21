Ashdown Singers offer French-themed concert

Ashdown Singers will be in concert at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield, on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm.

Spokeswoman Jules Webb said: “Our concert is in aid of the Holy Cross church organ fund with a programme of French music. The central focus will be a performance of Faure’s Requiem, accompanied by his Cantique de Jean Racine and John Rutter’s setting of Panis Angelicus by Franck. Continuing our theme of music by French composers, we are including pieces by two women – Mel Bonis (1858-1937) and Lili Boulanger (1893-1918). The choir will be accompanied on the organ by Tim Guntrip, the director of music at Holy Cross Church.

“We have been delighted to return to performances in front of live and appreciative audiences over the last year. Our musical director Sam Barton, who has led us since 2020, has introduced the choir to new repertoire and all concerts now include at least one work by a composer from a minority group, an example being previously less familiar women composers of much ability such as the two featured. We have also welcomed several new members to the choir but are still keen to attract more new singers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashdown Singers, a chamber choir of up to twenty-five voices, gave their first performances in 1976. The aim at the choir’s formation was to have a group of experienced singers capable of performing major works and yet also able to sing madrigals and part-songs in an intimate and authentic manner.

Most Popular

Sam Barton