Ashdown Singers summer concert

Ashdown Singers are delighted to announce their upcoming summer concert on Sunday 23rd June at 4pm at St John the Baptist Church in Ripe.

Our programme is bursting with love! We will be singing music ranging from Thomas Tallis’s If Ye Love Me, via Alice Mary Smith’s folksong-like Queen of Love, all the way to an arrangement of The Beatles’ I Wanna Hold Your Hand and Eleanor Daley’s Upon Your Heart. All these pieces are exquisite examples of how the theme of love has brought out the most lyrical inspiration in composers throughout the centuries. We are convinced you will enjoy hearing these pieces as much as we love singing them.

And if this variety of styles is not quite eclectic enough for you, we have also made space in our programme for some poetry and solo performances.

We hope to see you in Ripe on 23rd June. When sipping a glass of something refreshing afterwards, don’t forget to look up at the ceiling, which is beautiful but in need of some urgent repair – the revenue from our concert will help support the fund set up to achieve this.

Ashdown Singers with musical director, Sam Barton