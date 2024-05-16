Ashdown Singers summer concert
Our programme is bursting with love! We will be singing music ranging from Thomas Tallis’s If Ye Love Me, via Alice Mary Smith’s folksong-like Queen of Love, all the way to an arrangement of The Beatles’ I Wanna Hold Your Hand and Eleanor Daley’s Upon Your Heart. All these pieces are exquisite examples of how the theme of love has brought out the most lyrical inspiration in composers throughout the centuries. We are convinced you will enjoy hearing these pieces as much as we love singing them.
And if this variety of styles is not quite eclectic enough for you, we have also made space in our programme for some poetry and solo performances.
We hope to see you in Ripe on 23rd June. When sipping a glass of something refreshing afterwards, don’t forget to look up at the ceiling, which is beautiful but in need of some urgent repair – the revenue from our concert will help support the fund set up to achieve this.
Finally, we are always keen to recruit new members and will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Wednesday 11th September, to which anyone is invited. This will be an opportunity to see what goes on ‘behind the scenes’ and experience the health and wellbeing benefits of choral singing. Look out for details over the summer, or come and have a chat with one of our friendly choir members after the concert.