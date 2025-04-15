AudioActive’s free Mixtape IV Launch Party hits Crawley with an unmissable line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AudioActive is set to ignite the scene with the highly anticipated launch of The Kustom Vibes Mixtape IV Album Launch Party, bringing together some of the most exciting emerging talents and legendary figures in the game.

Held on April 24th in Crawley County Mall, the AudioActive Mixtape IV Launch Party is free to attend, and promises an electrifying night of raw energy, heavy beats, and lyrical mastery. The line-up is stacked with fire performances from JJM, BDOUBLEU, LD, Budd Beginnings, and ETRIPLEA, while hosting duties will be handled by none other than AudioActive icons Vitamin G and Gi3MO.

As if that wasn’t enough, the night will also feature special guests and legends in UK Grime scene More Fire Crew and music industry pioneer DJ Mak 10, ensuring an unforgettable celebration of underground music culture.

Mixtape IV marks the fourth year running of AudioActive’s annual mixtape, a powerful snapshot of the next wave of grassroots talent rising from the south coast. Featuring 16 original tracks, this year’s release brings together a vibrant lineup of unsigned young artists from Worthing, Crawley, Brighton, and Eastbourne, all nurtured through AudioActive’s free music sessions and creative programmes.

From raw rap verses to genre-blending production, Mixtape IV showcases the voices and visions shaping the future of UK music, straight from youth-led spaces where creativity is steadily building. Unfiltered, original, and packed with energy – this is what the future sounds like.

In addition to the free mixtape launch party, AudioActive will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the Easter holidays, providing a safe and uplifting space for young people to develop their skills whilst school is on pause. Beyond those dates, AudioActive will also be delivering a Production and Djing session on Mondays, Beats and Bars on Wednesdays, and a Rap and Vocals workshop on Thursdays.

These events and sessions are part of The Creative Village, a partnership between Creative Crawley, Theatre Centre and AudioActive to develop and support creative industries and infrastructure in Crawley, West Sussex and Surrey. Funded by Arts Council England, Crawley Borough Council, Sussex Community Foundation and London Gatwick.

FREE tickets are now live via Eventbrite for the 24th April Album Launch Party, and full session listings and sign-up details are available on the AudioActive website.