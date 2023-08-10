August cream teas as Boxgrove tradition returns

Cream teas are once again being served each Sunday in August (August 13, 20 and 27) in the St Blaise Centre in the grounds of Boxgrove Priory between 2pm and 5pm.

David Bathurst is organising the cream teas (contributed pic)

Organiser David Bathurst said: “As well as the traditional scones, jam and cream, a variety of mouth-watering cakes will also be served. There will be vegan and gluten-free scones and cakes available. Cream teas have become an August tradition at Boxgrove, with all profits from the teas being donated to Priory funds. Last year £1,210 was raised and it’s hoped that can be exceeded this year.

“The St Blaise Centre stands in the shadow of the magnificent ruins of Boxgrove Priory and the splendid 12th century Priory church, the interior of which is the cover illustration for the recently republished West Sussex edition of Pevsner’s Buildings of England series. The Priory church has served as a venue for a number of concerts in the Festival of Chichester including the farewell concert of the St Richard Singers.”

David said: “The cream tea afternoons over the past few years have been hugely successful. New friendships have been made and many people have for the first time discovered the wonders of our stunning Priory church. I am always amazed to meet local people at the cream teas who weren’t aware the Priory existed! You will be assured of a warm welcome and a delicious tea, whatever the weather. There is seating inside if the weather is unkind, but in good weather, guests can enjoy the lovely garden adjoining the Centre.”

