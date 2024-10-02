Award-winning children’s writer Onjali Q Raúf visits Chichester schools

Onjali Q. Raúf - pic by Rehan Jamil

Award-winning children’s writer Onjali Q Raúf, whose The Boy At The Back of the Class was a huge hit at Chichester Festival Theatre earlier this year, is a guest at this year’s Chichester Children’s Book Festival.

She will visiting two Chichester schools on Tuesday, October 8 – St Richard’s Catholic Primary School and St Joseph’s (not public events).

“I love visiting schools,” she said. “It keeps me going. You think of everything that's going on in the world, all the negative things that we are hearing, all the atrocities and so on, and I think it is going into schools that gives me hope.

"There are of course grown-ups who carry that hope as well that the children give you and that the children have but I think that children just have a very special force. It’s innocence. They say things exactly how they see them. There's no hidden agenda. They know what is not right and they know about equality and they know how people should be treated. Children have a stardust of magic.

“And sadly that can get blown away when you grow up – by greed and narcissism and egotistical people and land grabs and all kinds of horrible things. And it makes us lose sight of ourselves, but you talk to children and they are just genuinely puzzled that people don't treat each other better, that people do awful things to each other. They are like ‘You are telling us not to do awful things! But why are you doing awful things yourselves?’

“I wonder why we lose that innocence. I mainly go to primary schools but sometimes I go to secondary schools and the change between the ages of ten and 12 is just gargantuan. Young people go from open and expressive to quite closed and shut down and sometimes it's difficult to break through that wall.

"I often wonder why we lose that sense of willingness and openness to be yourself but at the same time you do meet lots of amazing teenagers who do retain all of that even though they don't always show it any more. But sadly there are fewer and fewer people that live by the ethos and the rules that we had as children”

The theatre tour of The Boy at the Back of the Class concluded in June, but the aim is that it will be resurrected the year after next.

“It takes a year for theatre to come back again and the theatre company wanted to bring it back especially after the riots and people drowning in the Channel and the language that was used around that or not used and the coverage that the drownings got or didn't get.

"There is more and more anxiety around and I think sadly the book just seems to be even more relevant. I just hope that the day will come when it's not needed, that we look back on it all as something from the past and people will just wonder ‘Did children really drown at sea? Did children really walk into schools without a soul to help them?’

"But sadly the world being what it is, it seems the book is still needed as much as ever.”