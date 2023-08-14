BREAKING
Award winning comic Zoe Lyons headlines comedy fundraiser for breast cancer support groups

Brighton-based tv comedian, Zoe Lyons, is headlining a comedy event being held to raise funds and awareness for two East Sussex breast cancer support services on Sunday, September 17 at the Telscombe Civic Centre.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

'Telscombe Titters', described as a 'twee and fun' early evening event by the organiser, Paula Woolven, is raising funds and awareness for the Telscombe Cliffs and Peacehaven Breast Cancer Support Group and the McMillan Horizon Centre.

Zoe will be supported by former Telscombe resident and comic Kate McGann, and other performers.

Paula said: "Breast cancer has touched the lives of people I love dearly. Friends who are survivors, school friends I've lost, people special to me who I see experiencing the illness or loss of their loved ones. F* cancer. This one's personal.

"I'm so grateful to Zoe, Kate, and all the other volunteers at the event for their time and support".

Doors open at 5.15pm for refreshments. The show starts at 6pm. Tickets can be bought online at Ticket Source.

