Award-winning saxophonist Gilad Atzmon plays Hastings - how to get your tickets

Atzmon

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Gilad has been described by The Guardian as the hardes t-gigging man in British jazz. He has toured ext ensively around the world as a powerhouse multi-instrumentalist: he plays saxophones, clarinet and ethnic woodwind instruments. Much influenced by both John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, Atzmon’s powerful playing style combines great bebop artistry with Middle-Eastern roots (he was born in Israel). His live performances have been described as breathtaking and overwhelming

“He has recorded 15 albums and 2003’s Exile was the BBC’s Jazz Album of the Year.

“In 1998 he joined Ian Dury’s band The Blockheads and remained with them after Dury’s death. He has recorded with Robbie Williams, Sinead O’Connor, Robert Wyatt and Paul McCartney and is featured on Pink Floyd’s last album The Endless River.

“Atzmon has toured extensively with his Arabic-tinged Orient House Ensemble (they’ve made eight albums). His appearances are always greeted with enthusiasm.

“Atzmon is also a prolific author. He writes and edits for the website Palestine Think Tank; his philosophical texts on Jewish identity have been discussed by the likes of Noam Chomsky; and his two comic novels have been translated into 24 languages. He’s also very funny on stage.

“His trio for this special evening will feature two of the leading figures from the current UK jazz scene. Ross Stanley is the first- call organist in the country and is the real deal playing Hamond B3 with Leslie speakers. On drums is the great Darren Beckett, a veteran of 20 years playing with a veritable jazz who’s who on the New York jazz scene.