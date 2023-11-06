Award winning singer songwriter Hannah White to perform at Union Music Store, Lewes on 11th November

Singer Songwriter Hannah White is coming to Lewes to perform at Union Music Store on 11th November as part of a UK instore tour. Fresh from touring with Paul Carrack.

AMA UK Award Winner Hannah White is back with her much anticipated 'Sweet Revolution' Album 3rd November, 2023 The Last Music Company

Hannah White, one of the UK's fastest-rising singer-songwriters, will release her highly-anticipated new album Sweet Revolution on November 3 via The Last Music Company. Having created an impressive songbook in recent years with her uniquely poignant compositions, the record is Hannah's first for the respected independent company, on which her new labelmates include Jimmie Vaughan, Geraint Watkins, Dan Penn and Andy Fairweather Low.

The album will arrive on the heels of its atmospheric, driving first single 'Chains of Ours,' as White and her band continue a busy summer of festival performances including The Long Road in Leicestershire on August 25. She and husband and guitarist Keiron Marshall then embark on a prestigious itinerary as opening guests on revered British vocalist and writer Paul Carrack's UK tour from September 22.

Singer song writer Hannah White

It's the exciting culmination of a memorable year for London-based White, who began 2023 by winning Best UK Song for 'Car Crash' at the Americana Music Association UK Awards. The searingly autobiographical song came from the About Time album, which won rave reviews across the UK and far beyond. Now comes Sweet Revolution, a bold new chapter in a singular story, in which White has confronted and overcome the formidable challenges that inform her lyrics and make her work so strikingly personal.

The album is produced by Michele Stodart of UK folk-pop mainstays the Magic Numbers who, like pedal steel player Holly Carter and drummer Emma Holbrook, is a regular member of Hannah's live band. Sweet Revolution features 11 new compositions, all written solely by White, who sings all lead vocals and plays acoustic guitar and, on the song 'One Foot,' dulcimer, percussion and even didgeridoo.

The album also includes notable contributions by Marshall on electric and baritone guitar and vocals; Lars Hammersland on Hammond and Rhodes; and other friends such as BRIT Award nominee Beth Rowley, multi-instrumentalist Daisy Chute and (on the closing 'A Separation') Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross, with whom White became fast friends after she supported him on his extensive UK and Irish tour in the autumn of 2022.

