Barns Green Players celebrate 65 years

Spokesman Nigel Currie said: “This year marks 65 years since Barns Green Players first performed. To celebrate, a special Footlights Revue show is being staged over four nights in May. The performances will be on Friday, May 12 and May 19 and Saturday, May 13 and 20 at 8pm in the Barns Green Village Hall.

“Footlights Revue ‘23 is a mixture of different types of entertainment. There will be individual songs, group song and dance routines, some familiar comedy sketches, some not so familiar comedy sketches, dancing, singing and a few surprises as well. In fact there is something for everyone, and the shows will be directed by Andrew McNeillis.”

Chairman of Barns Green Players Neale Francis said: “Our review shows have always been very popular and we are delighted to be bringing it back to celebrate 65 years of theatre in Barns Green. We have a very wide range of talent within the group and a great blend of different types of entertainment lined up for the shows.

Barns Green Payers - Footlights Revue

“This is one of Barns Green Players’ very popular shows where the audience can bring their own food. Circular tables of eight with white table cloths provide a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere and drinks are served at the tables from our licensed bar by members of the Players. If you can’t get a full table of eight together don’t worry. Just book for as many tickets as you need and we will put together tables of eight people. We encourage you to arrive around 7pm so that you have time to have a drink and a chat, order some wine and eat your meal in comfort prior to the start of the show. There will be a half hour interval which gives you a chance to order another drink and perhaps have a desert and coffee. The show will contain some sketches which wouldn’t necessarily be suitable for children.”

