Baroque ensemble the Consort of Twelve open their 2023 season

Chichester’s baroque ensemble the Consort of Twelve will open their 2023 season on May 14 at 3pm with a concert that’s a little different from usual.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 9th May 2023, 10:26 BST
Ashley SolomonAshley Solomon
Ashley Solomon

Spokeswoman Lynden Cranham said: “It will be held in the beautiful St Bartholomew’s Church, Mount Lane, Westgate, Chichester, and the Consort will be directed by a distinguished flautist, Ashley Solomon. They will present a programme of instrumental music from England, Germany, France and Bolivia from the 17th and 18th centuries. The pieces will include, for the first time, an anonymous sonata for strings from a set of twenty sonatas recently discovered in the archives of the Moxos and Chiquitos Indians in Bolivia. The manuscript for this work probably arrived in Bolivia in the early 18th century from Europe, brought by Jesuit Missionaries who were sent out to the Amazon from Rome and used baroque music to convert local communities to Christianity. This charming sonata will sit alongside a suite of dances from Purcell’s Fairy Queen, a Passacaglia by Muffat, an orchestral suite by Telemann and Leclair’s only flute concerto, performed by director Ashley Solomon.”

Tickets: £15 (adult), £5 (student), £1 (child), from: Phillip and Philip Hairdressers, 7 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane, Chichester, PO19 1UA; 02392 214494; online at www.consortoftwelve.co.uk.

