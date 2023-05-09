Spokeswoman Lynden Cranham said: “It will be held in the beautiful St Bartholomew’s Church, Mount Lane, Westgate, Chichester, and the Consort will be directed by a distinguished flautist, Ashley Solomon. They will present a programme of instrumental music from England, Germany, France and Bolivia from the 17th and 18th centuries. The pieces will include, for the first time, an anonymous sonata for strings from a set of twenty sonatas recently discovered in the archives of the Moxos and Chiquitos Indians in Bolivia. The manuscript for this work probably arrived in Bolivia in the early 18th century from Europe, brought by Jesuit Missionaries who were sent out to the Amazon from Rome and used baroque music to convert local communities to Christianity. This charming sonata will sit alongside a suite of dances from Purcell’s Fairy Queen, a Passacaglia by Muffat, an orchestral suite by Telemann and Leclair’s only flute concerto, performed by director Ashley Solomon.”